PowderMed initiates Ph I trial of DNA flu vacc

UK immunotherapeutics specialist PowderMed says it will begin testing a DNA-based annual influenza vaccine in a US Phase I trial to assess the efficacy of a trivalent product administered to healthy adults using its Particle-Mediated Epidermal Delivery device, a needle-free injection system that fires gold particles coated with immunoactive DNA at supersonic speed into the skin's immune cells.
The randomized, double-blind, dose-ranging study will assess the safety and tolerability of PowderMed's DNA influenza vaccine containing three plasmids encoding the HA genes from two A strains and one B strain, which are representative of the composition typically recommended for a seasonal influenza vaccine. The study will also assess the immunogenicity of the trivalent vaccine at different dose levels in terms of serum and mucosal antibody responses and cell-mediated immune response.
