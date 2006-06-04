PowderMed's DNA flu vacc to enter Ph II trials

Oxford, UK-based immunotherapeutics firm PowderMed has reported positive results from a Phase I study demonstrating that 4mg of its proprietary prophylactic DNA influenza vaccine stimulated seroportective antibody levels in 36 healthy adult volunteers. Based on these results, published in the June issue of the journal Vaccine, the firm will start Phase II studies using both annual and bird flu strains later this year.
