Power3 Med/Biosite in diagnostic tests accord

USA-based groups Power3 Medical Products and Biosite have entered into an agreement under which the former will provide the latter with access to protein biomarker antibody targets and intellectual property for the evaluation and development of diagnostic tests.
Biosite is responsible for development and commercialization of any potential immuno-diagnostic tests based on the antibody targets licensed under the collaboration. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.
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