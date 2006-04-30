Pozen completes SPA for PN 200 with US FDA

North Carolina, USA-based drugmaker Pozen has completed a Special Protocol Assessment and reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration on the design of its pivotal trials for PN 200, its product candidate for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis in patients at risk of developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory-associated gastric ulcers.

The firm noted that the agent is a combination of a proton pump inhibitor with an NSAID in a single tablet and is intended to manage pain and inflammation with fewer gastrointestinal side effects and less gastric damage, including ulcers, in comparison to therapy with NSAIDs taken alone.