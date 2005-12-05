Pozen's MT 100 approved in UK

Pozen, a USA-based drugmaker specializing in pain relief, says that the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has issued a Marketing Authorization for its drug candidate MT 100 for the acute treatment of migraine. The agent, which was developed as an oral, first-line treatment for the condition, is a patented sequential-release tablet containing two approved drugs, naproxen sodium, which relieves pain and reduces inflammation, and metoclopramide, which accelerates the absorption of the former.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze