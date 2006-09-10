Pozen signs PI+NSAID deal with AstraZeneca

US drugmaker Pozen has signed an exclusive global collaboration agreement with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca for the co-development and commercialization of proprietary fixed-dose combinations of the proton pump inhibitor esomeprazole, with the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug naproxen, in a single tablet. The product will be indicated for the management of pain and inflammation associated with conditions such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis in patients who are at risk of developing NSAID-associated gastric ulcers.
Under the terms of the deal, which is subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust clearance, AstraZeneca will pay a $40.0 million upfront fee with potential aggregate milestones of $160.0 million, as well as $175.0 million in potential sales performance milestones, if certain thresholds are achieved. Royalties will be paid on net sales on a tiered royalty structure that ranges from mid-single digits to mid-teens. Further financial details were not disclosed.
Pozen will be responsible for the development and filing of the New Drug Application in the USA, while AstraZeneca will have full responsibility for development activities outside of America as well as all aspects of manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution on a worldwide basis.
