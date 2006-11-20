Pozen submits full Trexima response to FDA

North Carolina, USA-based drugmaker Pozen and UK pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline have submitted a full response to the Food and Drug Administration's approvable letter for Trexima, the proposed brand name for their single-tablet formulation of 85mg sumatriptan, as the succinate salt, and 500mg of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug naproxen.

A few months ago, US regulators determined that, while Trexima is effective as an acute treatment for migraine headaches, they requested additional safety information on the drug (Marketletter June 19). Trexima is the first product designed to treat multiple mechanisms of migraine - inflammation and vasodilation and the companies noted that the condition affects more than 28 million people in the USA alone, of which roughly three out of four are women.

One of Trexima's active ingredients, naproxen is an established off-patent NSAID painkiller included in many over-the-counter medications, such as Anaprox, Anaprox DS, Naprelan and Aleve. Sumatriptan is a 5-HT receptor antagonist developed by London-headquartered GSK and sold by the company as a single formulation called Imitrex, which is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine in adults, and available as tablets, solutions for injection and a nasal spray.