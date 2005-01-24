PPD to buy SurroMed biomarker assets

PPD Inc and SurroMed, a privately-held biotechnology company based in Menlo Park, California, have entered into an agreement for the former to acquire substantially all the latter's assets related to its biomarker business.

Under the terms of the agreement, PPD will: surrender for cancellation its shares of SurroMed preferred stock; assume $3.4 million of liabilities under capital leases and certain additional operating liabilities associated with SurroMed's biomarker business; and guarantee repayment of a portion of the company's bank loan up to $1.5 million.