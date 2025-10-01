PPL Begins Trials With Cystic Fibrosis Drug

- PPL Therapeutics has begun human clinical trials with its cystic fibrosis therapy, alpha1-antitrypsin (AAT). The placebo-controlled, Phase I trial will be conducted in the UK and will enroll 40 healthy volunteers, each of whom will be given a single dose of the transgenic form of AAT in order to assess its safety and tolerability in humans.
