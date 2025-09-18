Thursday 18 September 2025

PPL, Pharming in patent dispute

24 December 1998

PPL Therapeutics, the Scottish company involved in the cloning of Dollythe sheep (Marketletters passim) has become embroiled in a patent dispute with rival Dutch company Pharming. Pharming is alleging that PPL and Zymogenetics have filed a US patent relating to the production of transgenic fibrinogen which is substantially similar to a patent awarded to the American National Red Cross and licensed by Pharming. The winner of such an interference is usually the party which is found to have made the invention first.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
Pharmaceutical
ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
17 September 2025
Biosimilars
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
UCB’s Bimzelx continues to improve HS outcomes at three years
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma seeks exemption from new wave of US tariffs
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Award for study on Prota’s peanut oral immunotherapy
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Oruka reveals $180M financing and late breaking psoriasis data
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Ollin Biosciences launches with $100m and two eye drug challengers
17 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Oruka Therapeutics
A biotechnology company developing novel biologics for the treatment of chronic skin diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze