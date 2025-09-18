PPL, Pharming in patent dispute

PPL Therapeutics, the Scottish company involved in the cloning of Dollythe sheep (Marketletters passim) has become embroiled in a patent dispute with rival Dutch company Pharming. Pharming is alleging that PPL and Zymogenetics have filed a US patent relating to the production of transgenic fibrinogen which is substantially similar to a patent awarded to the American National Red Cross and licensed by Pharming. The winner of such an interference is usually the party which is found to have made the invention first.
