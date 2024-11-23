PPL Therapeutics Half-Year Results

- PPL Therapeutics' first results as a public-quoted company (Marketletter June 10) show half-year revenues of L2.1 million ($3.3 million), down 36.3%, with operating expenses up 51.8%, resulting in a net loss of L1.7 million compared to L700,000 for the same period 1995. Low revenues were due to the loss of AAT funding by Bayer. Capital expenditure was L2.6 million with net assets at L50 million.
