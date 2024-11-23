PPL Therapeutics' Placing Of Shares

PPL Therapeutics of the UK is placing 7,800,000 new ordinary shares of 50 pence each at 450 pence per share, to raise L33 million ($51.3 million) net of expenses. The placing will capitalize PPL at L100.6 million. The firm said that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the whole of the ordinary share capital of PPL to be admitted to the Official List. It is expected that admission will become effective and that dealings will commence on June 11.
