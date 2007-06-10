Friday 7 November 2025

PRA International names Linda Baddour as executive VP

10 June 2007

US clinical research organization PRA International has named Linda Baddour as executive vice president.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

AstraZeneca boosted by better-than-estimated growth
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca boosted by better-than-estimated growth
6 November 2025
Biosimilars
Samsung Bioepis settlement with J&J for Pyzchiva in Europe
6 November 2025
Biotechnology
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
Biotechnology
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Russia to allocate $1.72 billion annually for procurements of anti-cancer drugs
6 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna sales down 45% but beat expectations
6 November 2025
Biotechnology
Strand strengthens team for programmable mRNA push
6 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Viridian Therapeutics
A biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze