PRA's new clinical trial management strategy

Virginia, USA-based PRA International, a global clinical research organization, has announced its new strategy for data management in clinical trials, moving towards a platform to support electronic data capture in any study. PRA also said that it has signed an agreement to standardize its method of capturing clinical data utilizing DataLabsXC electronic clinical data management solution for the firm's trials around the world.

The DataLabs-PRA enterprise deal, it says, will produce the industry's largest eCDM-CRO technology transfer and will further the company's goal of becoming the CRO of choice for electronic data capture trials. PRA will deploy DataLabsXC eCDM solution for clinical trials to gain efficiencies and create a company-wide standard for collecting data in an effort to improve cycle times, reduce costs and rapidly implement an enterprise-wide tool to clean and manage data faster and with higher consistency.