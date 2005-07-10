PRA's new clinical trial management strategy

Virginia, USA-based PRA International, a global clinical research organization, has announced its new strategy for data management in clinical trials, moving towards a platform to support electronic data capture in any study. PRA also said that it has signed an agreement to standardize its method of capturing clinical data utilizing DataLabsXC electronic clinical data management solution for the firm's trials around the world.
The DataLabs-PRA enterprise deal, it says, will produce the industry's largest eCDM-CRO technology transfer and will further the company's goal of becoming the CRO of choice for electronic data capture trials. PRA will deploy DataLabsXC eCDM solution for clinical trials to gain efficiencies and create a company-wide standard for collecting data in an effort to improve cycle times, reduce costs and rapidly implement an enterprise-wide tool to clean and manage data faster and with higher consistency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze