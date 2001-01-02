Praecis files IND for Alzheimer's drug

Praecis Pharmaceuticals has submitted an Investigational New Drugapplication to the US Food and Drug Administration, seeking approval to begin clinical trials of Apan, its new drug drug for Alzheimer's disease. The firm said that preclinical trials have shown that Apan inhibits the accumulation of beta amyloid in the brain, one of the hallmarks of AD which is associated with toxicity to nerve cells. Praecis also said Apan increases levels of beta amyloid in the cerebrospinal fluid.
