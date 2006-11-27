Friday 22 November 2024

Prana raises $6M to commence Ph IIa of PBT2 in AD

27 November 2006

Melbourne, Australia-based Prana Biotechnology says it has entered into agreements to raise A$7.8 million ($6.0 million) from new institutional investors in Australia, existing ones in the USA and a founding member of the company. As a result, it now has A$13.2 million in cash to immediately commence its Phase IIa trial of PBT2 in patients with early Alzheimer's disease, for which it has received full regulatory approval in Sweden.

The investment involves the purchase of around 21.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to 2.18 million American Depository Receipts) at a price of A$0.357 per ordinary share. In addition, the investors receive three-year options to buy an additional 4.35 million ordinary shares (equivalent to 435,000 ADRs) at an exercise price of A$0.446 per ordinary share, which could raise an additional A$1.94 million for the firm.

"We believe these commitments from new and existing investors reinforce the enthusiasm for PBT2 and its potential as an effective treatment for Alzheimer's disease," said Geoffrey Kempler, Prana's chief executive. "The proceeds raised in this private offering will fully fund the upcoming Phase IIa clinical trial of PBT2 to its conclusion. We are optimistic that this trial will demonstrate the safety and tolerability, as well as the potency and efficacy of PBT2 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. We believe that our drug, unlike any currently available Alzheimer's drug, could offer a disease-modifying therapy for patients, which is of enormous interest to major pharmaceutical companies," he added.

