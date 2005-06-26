Prana resolves to focus on AD drug

Australia's Prana Biotechnology has completed a strategic review of its development programs and reaffirmed its commitment to the development of PBT2, its lead candidate treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

The firm stated that it is confident that the agent will not present the impurity problems seen with PBT1 and its primary focus and goal continues to be the development and commercialization of a range of metal-protein attenuating compounds for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.