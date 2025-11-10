Monday 10 November 2025

Pravastatin Prevents First Heart Attack; WOS Study

27 November 1995

Treatment of hypercholesterolemia with the HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor pravastatin (Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol) reduces the incidence of first-time nonfatal myocardial infarction or cardiovascular death by 31%, according to the results of the West of Scotland Coronary Prevention study, reported at the American Heart Association meeting in Anaheim and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine (November 16).

The overall risk of death over the five-year study was reduced by 22% in the pravastatin-treated arm. This is the first study to show conclusively that pharmacological intervention to reduce cholesterol levels in otherwise healthy men with hypercholesterolemia can lead to a reduction in mortality. Earlier this year, Merck & Co secured an indication for reducing second-line cardiovascular mortality for its Zocor (simvastatin) based on the results of the 4S study (see later), but the results of the REGRESS study of pravastatin, while positive, were not deemed compelling enough to warrant a change to the indications for the drug (Marketletters passim).

Now, B-MS says it has submitted the WOS data to the US Food and Drug Administration in the hope of gaining an even broader indication, and if approved this could well pay back the company's $30 million investment in the study.

