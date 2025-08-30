Pravastatin reduces secondary events

A sub-study of the landmark Cholesterol and Recurrent Events (CARE)trial has revealed that diabetic patients with a history of coronary heart disease and normal cholesterol levels benefit from treatment with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Lipostat (pravastatin), according to the journal Circulation. The findings were also seen in patients with glucose intolerance.
In the Cardiovascular Events and Their Reduction With Pravastatin in Diabetic and Glucose-Intolerant Myocardial Infarction Survivors With Average Cholesterol Levels trial, 586 diabetic patients, generally older, more obese and more hypertensive than the other patients in the parent CARE trial, showed a 27% decrease in low-density lipoprotein after treatment, and decreases were also seen in the frequency of coronary events. The benefits of pravastatin were additional to those conferred by optimal standard therapy such as aspirin and antihypertensives.
