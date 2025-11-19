PRECLIN DATA ON WELLCOME'S 311C90

Wellcome has unveiled some interesting preclinical data on its candidate 5-HT1D agonist, 311C90, which suggest that it may have certain advantages over current migraine therapies, such as Glaxo's sumatriptan.

Clearly the data, which was presented at the American Association for the Study of Headache meeting in Chicago, USA, is still too early to make any claims for the product. However, from a pharmacokinetic point of view the agent appears to offer increased potency to sumatriptan, as well as both cerebral and peripheral components of the trigemino-vascular system. This may confer important advantages in the treatment of migraine, notes Wellcome. Furthermore, early indications are that the drug may have a more rapid onset of action and a greater duration of response than the Glaxo drug.