Preclinical program for RhuDex nearing completion

UK-based Avidex says that its preclinical program evaluating RhuDex as a therapy for rheumatoid arthritis is drawing to a close and that "highly positive associated data" has been published in the journal Chemistry and Biology. Human clinical trials are scheduled to commence in the spring of next year.
The agent is a first-in-class small molecule CD80 antagonist that works by inhibiting the inflammatory immune response in autoimmune disease at the earliest stage, by specifically blocking T-Cell activation, acting directly against the cause of disease itself rather than alleviating the symptoms, the firm said.
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