Premarin Heads Top-10 Prescription Drugs

According to IMS America, the top 10 US prescription drugs, in terms of numbers of prescriptions written, are as follows: Premarin (progestererone/estrogen) from American Home Prods; Trimix (amoxicillin) from Apothecon, Synthroid (levothyroxine) from Knoll/BASF; Zantac (ranitidine) from Glaxo Wellcome; Lanoxin (digoxin) from GW; Amoxil (amoxicillin) from Smith-Kline Beecham; Vasotec (enalapril) from Merck & Co; Procardia XL (nifedipine) from Pfizer; Proventil (salbutamol) from Schering-Plough; and Prozac (fluoxetine) from Lilly. Trimix, Synthroid, Lanoxin and Proventil are available as generics.
