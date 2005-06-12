Premature ejaculation: pharma's next great unmet need

A recent article in the Wall Street Journal has highlighted a spate of compounds in late-stage development to treat the emerging condition of premature ejaculation.

US health care major Johnson & Johnson and the world's largest drugmaker, Pfizer, are both developing drugs for this indication, which is a recognized psychiatric disorder. J&J's dapoxetine has been under review as the US Food and Drug Adminstration for six months. The candidates from both firms are short-acting selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. Antidepressant SSRIs like GlaxoSmithKline's Paxil (paroxetine) have been long prescribed off-label for this condition.

The article points out the need for a dependable clinical criterion for the condition in order to enhance the treatments' efficacy and assuage charges that the pharmaceutical industry is capitalizing on trivial insecurities in the hope of making a blockuster lifestyle drug to rival Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil), which exceeded sales of $1.0 billion within its first year of launch.