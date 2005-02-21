Premier Research is in line with year end market expectations

UK-headquartered contract research organization Premier Research Group has announced that its results for the year ended 31 January 2005 will be in line with market expectations.

The CRO, which floated on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange in December 2004, reports good progress throughout the year. Key highlights include a number of new contracts across its areas of therapeutic expertise in oncology, the central nervous system and anti-infectives, earning the company over L22.0 million ($41.1million). Existing outstanding contracts continue to represent more than double the company's current annual revenue.