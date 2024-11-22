Prempro Approved In USA

- Wyeth-Ayerst's Prempro and Prem-phase (conjugated estrogens and medroxyprogesterone acetate), has been approved in the USA for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause, treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy and prevention of osteoporosis in women with an intact uterus. The company will carry out post-marketing studies to assess breast cancer risk in users of the products.
