Pres Clinton announces HIV/AIDS monitoring project

While traveling in Africa this month, former US President Bill Clinton announced that the Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative (CHAI) has signed an agreement with Guava Technologies, a California-based company, that can reduce the cost of CD4 testing by up to 50%. CD4 cells are white blood cells that are critical to a healthy human immune system.

Under the agreement, Guava, a privately-held US biotechnology firm, will offer its CD4 System at a discounted price to the members of the CHAI's procurement consortium, a coalition of 56 developing countries around the world including 27 across the African continent. The agreement follows Guava's announcement in May that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its EZCD4 absolute count system.