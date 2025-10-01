Pres Clinton Says He Will Veto Product Liability Bill

US President Bill Clinton has said he will veto a House bill, HR 956, to limit lawsuits, should it pass both Houses of Congress unchanged, because it now "tilts the legal playing field" against consumers. In a letter to the bipartisan leadership of Congress, he said the bill represents an unwarranted intrusion on state authority in the interest of protecting manufacturers and sellers of defective products.

An overriding objection, he said, is to the section of the bill that puts a cap on punitive damages. The bill's elimination of joint-and-several liability for non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering, means that victims will not be fully compensated, he noted.

The bill is a scaled-back compromise from the original House version, based on demands in the Republican Contract with America to strictly limit punitive damage awards in all civil lawsuits, including medical malpractice lawsuits. The compromise bill would give judges the right to override caps on damage awards in certain cases; Pres Clinton noted this would not solve the problem with caps, given a statement by the bill's managers that such exceptions should be made only on the rarest occasions.