Prescription Drug Problems And The Cost For Seniors

Prescription drug-related problems may cost the US health care system as much as $75 billion annually, according to Senator William Cohen, who recently convened a Senate hearing on the potential hazards of prescription drugs for the elderly.
Older people are at greater risk of harm from drugs than other age groups, he said, with many problems caused by drug interactions. He added: some seniors, many of whom regularly take more than one kind of drug, are especially vulnerable.
The lack of guidelines for prescribing drugs to the elderly was cited by Sarah Jaggar, director of health financing and public health issues for the US General Accounting office. Many seniors cannot tolerate adult dosages because they are more sensitive to the effects of drugs, and their bodies are slower to eliminate them. In 1989, the Food and Drug Administration issued voluntary guidelines for testing new drugs for seniors, but experts feel the tests are not effective, she added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze