PRESSURE INCREASES ON GERMAN HEALTH INSURANCE FUNDS

Political pressure is increasing on the German health funds to reduce their members' contributions as rapidly as possible. Politicians from all the major parties have made urgent appeals over the Easter period for cuts, so as to return the billions of Deutschemarks of surpluses achieved through the health reform to insured people.

Health Minister Horst Seehofer has said that the public-sector funds should not amass large amounts of money, but should consider how contributions could be reduced. The chairman of the parliamentary health committee in Bonn, the Liberal Dieter Thomae, says the funds have received 10 billion marks ($5.9 billion) more in income than they have spent in 1993.

The health reform legislation is widely seen as having relieved the pressure on the funds last year. In the first nine months of 1993, a surplus of almost 6 billion marks was reported in the public-sector funds compared with a 1992 deficit of over 9 billion marks. The first reaction to the politicians has come from the supplementary funds, the EK, which say the demands for cuts in contributions is "premature."