Pressure on Lundbeck to tie-up or buy in

Denmark's H Lundbeck is under pressure to buy in drug candidates or consider mergers or acquisitions, following the decision of US drug major Merck & Co to terminate their joint development of the former's insomnia drug gaboxadol (see page 21), according to analysts quoted by the Wall Street Journal. Lundbeck's chief executive, Claus Braestrup rejected the idea of selling the firm, noting that it has around $1.79 billion in cash to make an acquisition of its own size itself.