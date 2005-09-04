Pressure on nanobiotech to justify funding: study

Nanotechnology has received more media attention than any science sector since the 1960s space race. This has attracted large "reactionary" public and venture capital funding and brought in its wake tremendous pressure on participants to deliver results, says a new report from Frost & Sullivan. The onus is now on participants in the nanobiotechnology applications sector to incorporate extensively-researched technologies into commercially-viable products, it adds.
Sales of nanomaterials for use in nanobiotechnology applications were worth $50.0 million in 2004, and this will reach $2.05 billion in 2011, forecasts the study. Breakthrough applications in nano-scale therapeutics, drug delivery systems and nano-scale scaffolds for tissue reconstruction are surfacing into the development phase, and industry participants need to focus on collaborating well with interdisciplinary research partners to ensure sustainable growth of this emerging market, says F&S analyst Phil Webster.
Such enterprising market strategies are needed, since many alternative technologies pose a significant challenge to the sector. Conventional therapeutics, liposomes and monoclonal antibodies are all established therapies and already have regulatory compliance and case law in place, unlike nanobiotechnology, which gives them a competitive edge.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze