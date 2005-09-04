Saturday 8 November 2025

Pressure on nanobiotech to justify funding: study

4 September 2005

Nanotechnology has received more media attention than any science sector since the 1960s space race. This has attracted large "reactionary" public and venture capital funding and brought in its wake tremendous pressure on participants to deliver results, says a new report from Frost & Sullivan. The onus is now on participants in the nanobiotechnology applications sector to incorporate extensively-researched technologies into commercially-viable products, it adds.

Sales of nanomaterials for use in nanobiotechnology applications were worth $50.0 million in 2004, and this will reach $2.05 billion in 2011, forecasts the study. Breakthrough applications in nano-scale therapeutics, drug delivery systems and nano-scale scaffolds for tissue reconstruction are surfacing into the development phase, and industry participants need to focus on collaborating well with interdisciplinary research partners to ensure sustainable growth of this emerging market, says F&S analyst Phil Webster.

Such enterprising market strategies are needed, since many alternative technologies pose a significant challenge to the sector. Conventional therapeutics, liposomes and monoclonal antibodies are all established therapies and already have regulatory compliance and case law in place, unlike nanobiotechnology, which gives them a competitive edge.

