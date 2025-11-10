Monday 10 November 2025

Prilosec: Maintenance Use Approved In USA

2 July 1995

Astra Merck got a fillip last week on the announcement that it received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for the first maintenance indication for its proton pump inhibitor Prilosec (omeprazole) in the USA. On June 26, the FDA approved the drug for maintenance treatment of patients with erosive esophagitis, an indication for which it is also approved in 30 other countries.

Omeprazole also becomes the first proton pump inhibitor to gain such an indication, although histamine receptor antagonists are approved for this use in the USA. Erosive esophagitis affects millions of American people, and recurs in about 90% of patients, regardless of the drug used, after cessation of short-term treatment, reports Astra.

Pharmaceutical analysts at broker Goldman Sachs noted that this is an important milestone for Prilosec, although the timing was much as expected given the positive FDA advisory committee review in December 1994. The analysts forecast US growth of 50% for the drug in 1995, slowing to 10%-15% between 1996 and 1998, partly as a result of increasing competition in the market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze