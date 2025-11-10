Prilosec: Maintenance Use Approved In USA

Astra Merck got a fillip last week on the announcement that it received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for the first maintenance indication for its proton pump inhibitor Prilosec (omeprazole) in the USA. On June 26, the FDA approved the drug for maintenance treatment of patients with erosive esophagitis, an indication for which it is also approved in 30 other countries.
Omeprazole also becomes the first proton pump inhibitor to gain such an indication, although histamine receptor antagonists are approved for this use in the USA. Erosive esophagitis affects millions of American people, and recurs in about 90% of patients, regardless of the drug used, after cessation of short-term treatment, reports Astra.
Pharmaceutical analysts at broker Goldman Sachs noted that this is an important milestone for Prilosec, although the timing was much as expected given the positive FDA advisory committee review in December 1994. The analysts forecast US growth of 50% for the drug in 1995, slowing to 10%-15% between 1996 and 1998, partly as a result of increasing competition in the market.
