Primary Care "No Longer Health System Cinderella"

In many developed countries, primary care has in the past been the Cinderella of health care, relegated to a role of responsibility without power, says a new study from Financial Times Management Reports. The power of the primary physician has also varied, with physicians in some countries acting as primary gatekeepers to all forms of secondary care, but being completely bypassed in others.

However, the cost pressures affecting all developed health systems have led to a re-evaluation of the role of primary care, and it is now emerging as the focus of the future in a number of countries, says the study, Primary Care: a profile of the major European markets, by Hilary Zayed and Shawn Manning.

Because of its cost-effectiveness, governments will encourage use of primary care over other options, perhaps by introducing a GP gatekeeping function where none exists and encouraging pharmacy's role to develop, in order to remove part of the GP's burden of minor illnesses treatable by over-the-counter drugs, and push their costs onto the consumer, says the report.