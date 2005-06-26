Priority review for Novartis' Exjade

Swiss drug giant Novartis says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application for Exjade (deferasirox) as a once-daily iron chelator, granting it priority review status.

"The priority review by the FDA reflects the potential of Exjade to fulfill a significant unmet medical need for patients with chronic iron overload," commented Diane Young, vice president and global head of clinical development at Novartis Oncology.