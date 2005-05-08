Priority review for Tercica's growth agent

Shares in San Francisco, California, USA-based drugmaker Tercica closed up 3.7% at $7.51 on May 2, as investors welcomed the news that the US Food and Drug Administration has assigned priority review status to the group's New Drug Application for Increlex (mecasermin [rDNA origin] injection), a recombinant human insulin-like growth factor-1, as a treatment for short stature.
The NDA is based on results from a 71-child Phase III clinical trial which showed a statistically-significant increase (p<0.001) in growth rate over an eight-year period in response to therapy. On average, children gained an additional one inch annually for each year of therapy over the course of eight years, compared to pre-treatment growth rates.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze