Priority review for Tercica's growth agent

Shares in San Francisco, California, USA-based drugmaker Tercica closed up 3.7% at $7.51 on May 2, as investors welcomed the news that the US Food and Drug Administration has assigned priority review status to the group's New Drug Application for Increlex (mecasermin [rDNA origin] injection), a recombinant human insulin-like growth factor-1, as a treatment for short stature.

The NDA is based on results from a 71-child Phase III clinical trial which showed a statistically-significant increase (p<0.001) in growth rate over an eight-year period in response to therapy. On average, children gained an additional one inch annually for each year of therapy over the course of eight years, compared to pre-treatment growth rates.