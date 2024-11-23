Introduction

The following Pharma Letter privacy policy sets out how we use data relating to you and applies to all use of data by The Pharma Letter Limited (“Pharma Letter”, “we”, “us" or “our”). This privacy policy forms a part of the website terms of use, which can be found here.

For the purpose of the Data Protection Act 1998, the data controller is The Pharma Letter Limited of Victoria House, 26 Queen Victoria Street, Reading, Berkshire, RG1 1TG.

If you have any concerns about your privacy, this Pharma Letter privacy policy or any websites operated by Pharma Letter, please contact The Pharma Letter at 39-43 Putney High Street, Putney

London, SW15 1SP.

1. About the Pharma Letter and this Privacy Policy

1.1. www.thepharmaletter.com (the “Website”) is an online publication owned and operated by Pharma Letter, which enables individuals to receive information about the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries.

2. What data do we collect?

2.1. We may ask you for, or you may submit, personal and non-personal information and data to us when you use the Website. This could include:

2.1.1. your name and address

2.1.2. your username and password

2.1.3. your bank account information

2.1.4. your e-mail address

2.1.5. your phone number

2.1.6. unique user identifiers

2.1.7. Google advertising cookies, and anonymous means of identifying you when you visit the Website

2.1.8. any content you submit to the Website ("Your Content”), such as comments and marketing preferences.

2.2. Please also see our Cookies section below for information about how we use cookies.

2.3. When you get in contact with us we may keep records of what is communicated. This is to ensure we have a record of our discussion for future reference and so we can provide services to you more efficiently.

2.4. We might collect sensitive information about you, but we will never collect your sensitive information without your explicit consent.

3. What do we use that data for?

We use data for the following purposes:

3.1. Name, address, username and password: to register and administer your user account.

3.1.1. e-mail address: to contact you with news or to offer you additional services

3.1.2. phone number: to contact you about matters requiring your urgent attention, to verify your identity or to provide other Pharma Letter services with your consent (such as text message notifications); and

3.1.3. Your Content: to process and make available Your Content to the Website and to market to you in accordance with your instructions.

3.1.4. Google advertising cookies, unique user identifiers and anonymous identifiers: to conduct analytics on your visit to the Website and build unique user profiles, including by recording and analysing user behaviour, location, audience, demographic and interest data. This information may be used in order to enable the remarketing of users and to identify users across multiple devices, and may be shared with Google.

3.2. Information submitted to the Website may also be used to:

3.2.1. enable our compliance with applicable laws and regulations

3.2.2. enable your use of the Website and associated services

3.2.3. provide you with an up to date, efficient and reliable service; and

3.2.4. generally run and improve the Website.

4. How do we share that data?

4.1. We may disclose personal information about you to other members of our group of companies or to trusted third parties (both inside and outside of the European Economic Area):

4.2. for marketing purposes; and

4.2.1. to enable us to receive services which help us operate the Website.

4.2.2. Your personal information may also be disclosed:

4.2.3. if we buy or sell any businesses or assets

4.2.4. with a view to preventing fraud or reducing credit risk; and

4.2.5. if we are obliged to do so to comply with law, regulations or a court order; if it is necessary to enforce any of our terms and conditions or any other agreements to which we are a party; if it is necessary to protect our rights, property or the safety of our customers or Website users.

5. How do we manage that data?

5.1. We will only use information collected about you in accordance with the Data Protection Act 1998.

5.2. By submitting your information, you agree to our use of data about you as described in this privacy policy.

5.3. If you believe we have information about you that you do not want us to have or that you think is incorrect, please contact us.

5.4. Although we will do our best to protect your personal data, we cannot guarantee the security of data transmitted to the Website. Any transmission is at your own risk. Once we have received your information, we will use strict procedures and security features to try to prevent unauthorised access.

6. How do we use cookies?

6.1. We use ‘cookies’ and similar technologies on the Website. Cookies are small computer files which the Website may store in your internet browser, enabling information to be transmitted to and from your internet browser and the Website. Cookies may also be stored in your internet browser by or on behalf of third parties, such as Google.

6.2. Cookies enable us to record anonymous information about you, including: the type of internet browser you use to access the Website, your computer operating system, the websites you visited before visiting the Website, the areas of the Website you visit and your IP address (which can provide information about your approximate geographic location). Cookies cannot be used to disclose your individual identity.

We use cookies in order to:

6.3. learn about how the Website is being used and which types of individuals are using the website

6.4. record and report user behaviour, location, audience, demographic and interest data

6.5. build unique user profiles

6.6. record which other websites have referred users to the Website

6.7. optimise the Website and improve our services

6.8. make it easier for you to fill in forms on the Website

6.9. enable the Website to remember your preferences

6.10. enable aspects of the website to be customised; and

6.11. provide relevant advertising.

6.12. We will retain information received from our use of cookies for up to one year.

6.13. For more information about cookies, please visit allaboutcookies.org. If you do not wish for us to use cookies when you use the Website, please adjust your Internet browser settings to decline cookies (your computer’s help file should tell you how to do this). If you choose to decline cookies, some parts of the Website may not work properly. By using the Website, you agree to our use of cookies as described above.

6.14. If you want to learn about how to opt out of Google Analytics, please see visit https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/ or your Google Advertising Settings.

7. How do we use data in marketing?

7.1. We give you a choice of whether or not you want us or other companies to contact you about offers, events, products and services that may interested you.

7.2. We might send you marketing emails about products or services which are similar to or related to the Website, or contact you by email with information about the Website. We will not send you any other marketing emails or pass your information on to third parties unless you give your consent or you have given it already.

7.3. If you provide information about a friend/colleague of yours as part of a referral of that friend/colleague to us, we will send your friend/colleague a single email about the Website and we will store their personal information to the minimum extent necessary. When you provide us with your friend's/colleague’s information, you are confirming that you have their consent to this use of their information. We will tell your friend/colleague that you provided their details when we contact them.

8. Data Retention

8.1. We will only hold data about you for as long as necessary, bearing in mind the purpose for which that data was collected.

9. General

9.1. If you follow a link from the Website to any third-party websites, you should be aware that those websites may have their own privacy policies. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for those websites. Please check the policies of any third-party websites before submitting any personal data to them.

9.2. We may make changes to this privacy policy in the future, which will be posted on this page. You should check this page from time to time to ensure you are aware of any changes. Where appropriate we may notify you of changes by email or by putting a notice on the Website.

9.3. All questions, comments or enquiries should be directed to us. We will try to respond to you within 48 hours.

PHARMA LETTER LIMITED

Company Number 07234765

The Pharma Letter

39-43 Putney High Street

Putney

London SW15 1SP







