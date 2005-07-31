Private labs making steady inroads into US non-Rx pharma market

Led by mass-merchandisers and wholesale clubs, private-label products continue to make a slow but steady push into the US non-prescription drug market. The overall share for store-brand over-the-counter medications increased to more than 20.0% of the total market in 2003 and continues to rise, according to data from a new industry analysis from Kline & Co, entitled Nonprescription Drugs USA 2004.
The private-label segment of the OTC drug market grew from $2.8 billion in 1998 to $3.4 billion in 2003, equating to a 1.4% annual increase in a $16.0 billion market, it says.
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