Privatization Of Czech Pharma Sector

The privatization of the pharmaceutical industry in the Czech Republic should be completed at the end of 1995 at the latest, said Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Radomir Sabela, following a meeting with the country's senior pharmaceutical industry representatives.
The CTK news agency's business news reports that the Czech drug industry recorded profits of 1.4 billion koruna ($50.2 million) in 1993, up 18% on 1992. The chemical and drug industries together registered 1993 profits of 7.7 billion koruna, second only to the energy sector. Indeed, Czech government officials have recently called for a switch in the chemical sector to the production of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals.
Drug industry output in 1993, in real terms, was 10% up on 1992, while labor productivity increased by a massive 25%. Long-term loans obtained by enterprises this year total 1.84 billion koruna. Sector employment in 1994 has fallen to 7,370, from 11,260 in 1990.
