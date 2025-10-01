Privatization Plan For Bulgarian Drugmaker

Momina Krepost Inc, a manufacturer of human and animal pharmaceutical materials based in Veliko Turnovo, Bulgaria, has been put on a list of enterprises to be privatized this year, according to the Bulgarian Economic Review. The company also produces industrial and agricultural goods. Momina, which exports around 12% of its production, recorded a turnover of 218 million leva (about $4 million) in 1994.
