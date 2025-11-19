PRIVATIZATION STILL A PRIORITY IN HUNGARY

The Hungarian government is still looking to privatize more of its pharmaceutical industry, following on from the success of the privatization of Chinoin. So far privatization has lived up to expectations, and has resulted in increased standards of living, taking Hungary nearer towards being able to apply for entry into the European Union.

In 1989, the private sector contributed only 10% to Hungary's Gross Domestic Product. In the last four years this figure has doubled, and several thousand private companies have been created. Today, the private sector employs 36% of the Hungarian workforce, according to recent Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development statistics.

"In 1993, 800 companies were privatized," said Lajos Cepsi, director of the Hungarian State Holding Company, the AVRt, speaking in Budapest this month to a gathering of European journalists. "There were 1,800 companies to be privatized, now there are around 400 remaining with some having fallen by the wayside and around 400 have gone bankrupt."