Prix Galien being launched in USA

Coveted worldwide by pharmaceutical industry researchers and heralded as the "Nobel Prize" for applied medical research and development, the Prix Galien is now launching a new award program to recognize USA-based scientific innovation in celebration of its 37th anniversary.
"Whether a medical breakthrough helps 50 or 50 million patients, pharma sales are not the only measure for outstanding scientific innovation," said Gerald Weissmann, editor-in-chief of the FASEB Journal, Professor Emeritus of Medicine at New York University School of Medicine and Prix Galien USA Committee chairman. "Prix Galien is the defining barometer for medical innovation excellence. The USA-based biomedical industry has outstanding clinical minds working tirelessly to address many of the world's most pressing medical issues. Prix Galien is the platform to recognize publicly these efforts and accomplishments," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze