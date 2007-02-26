Monday 25 August 2025

Prix Galien being launched in USA

26 February 2007

Coveted worldwide by pharmaceutical industry researchers and heralded as the "Nobel Prize" for applied medical research and development, the Prix Galien is now launching a new award program to recognize USA-based scientific innovation in celebration of its 37th anniversary.

"Whether a medical breakthrough helps 50 or 50 million patients, pharma sales are not the only measure for outstanding scientific innovation," said Gerald Weissmann, editor-in-chief of the FASEB Journal, Professor Emeritus of Medicine at New York University School of Medicine and Prix Galien USA Committee chairman. "Prix Galien is the defining barometer for medical innovation excellence. The USA-based biomedical industry has outstanding clinical minds working tirelessly to address many of the world's most pressing medical issues. Prix Galien is the platform to recognize publicly these efforts and accomplishments," he added.

