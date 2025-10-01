Wednesday 1 October 2025

Prix Galien For Roche And Glaxo Wellcome

29 January 1996

The UK Prix Galien award for the drug which has most significantly contributed to patient care for 1995 has been won by Glaxo Wellcome's Lamictal (lamotrigine), a new antiepileptic, and the first drug to be approved for monotherapy in the past 20 years.

Not winners, but selected for the short-list of the final six, were: Fujisawa's immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), Genentech-Hoffmann-La Roche's cystic fibrosis treatment Pulmozyme (dornase alfa), Schering-Plough's hepatitis C product Viraferon (interferon alpha-2b), Janssen-Cilag's schizophrenia drug Risperdal (risperidone) and Merck & Co's antihypertensive Cozaar (losartan).

For the first time, there was also a Prix Galien award for the most innovative research. This went to a team of researchers at Roche, led by David Clough, for work on the AIDS antiviral Invirase (saquinavir). And short-listed were Robert Ruffulo of SmithKline Beecham for his team's work into methods of controlling endothelin, a recently-discovered hormone implicated in the constriction of blood vessels, and David Holden, a senior lecturer at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London, for his work on Signature Tagged Mutagenesis, which is expected to enable scientists to identify bacterial genes associated with infection.

