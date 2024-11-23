Prix Galien Goes International

For the first time in its 28-year history, the Prix Galien, which is presented to the medicine which has made the most significant contribution to patient care, is to be awarded on an international basis.

The award is sponsored by the UK Department of Health, Janssen-Cilag, Glaxo Wellcome and Excerpta Medica. The winners of the first international price will be announced at an award ceremony in London on November 6.