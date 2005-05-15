Pro Straken looking to test UK pharma capital market?

Scotland-based Pro Straken, a drug company founded and chaired by Harry Stratford - who set up Shire Pharmaceuticals which he left in 1994 - is seeking to raise L75.0-L100.0 million ($142.1-$189.5 million) in what will be one of the biggest recent flotations in the UK's emerging pharmaceuticals sector, the Sunday Times has reported.

Pro Straken (which is loss-making but generates sales of more than L20.0 million a year) and its financial advisor Morgan Stanley are aiming for a market valuation for the firm of over $250.0 million, the newspaper notes.