Pro Straken looking to test UK pharma capital market?

Scotland-based Pro Straken, a drug company founded and chaired by Harry Stratford - who set up Shire Pharmaceuticals which he left in 1994 - is seeking to raise L75.0-L100.0 million ($142.1-$189.5 million) in what will be one of the biggest recent flotations in the UK's emerging pharmaceuticals sector, the Sunday Times has reported.
Pro Straken (which is loss-making but generates sales of more than L20.0 million a year) and its financial advisor Morgan Stanley are aiming for a market valuation for the firm of over $250.0 million, the newspaper notes.
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