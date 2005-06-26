Problems for Sanofi on Lovenox ruling

The Paris bourse registered a thumbs-down for Sanofi-Aventis following the decision of the US tribunal on the Lovenox (enoxaparin) patent. The company's share price dropped 5.4% in one day, June 15, as the market mulled the possible consequences of the failure of an appeal by the French group against the court decision. Lovenox generates 1.1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) a year sales in the US market and this revenue could evaporate if Teva of Israel and Amphastar of the USA go ahead with generic versions of this antithrombotic.

Following the court ruling, Amphastar could, at least in theory, put its generic version on the market immediately, although this would be well nigh impossible given the drug's inherent complexity and an appeal is now pending. Meanwhile, the market has been reminding itself that Sanofi-Aventis ploughed some $500.0 million into its Singapore production facility which has an area of 40,000 square meters entirely devoted to Lovenox production. Additionally, Sanofi-Aventis is gearing itself to combat the challenge to Plavix (clopidogrel) against a legal challenge from the generic groups Apotex and Dr Reddy's. This case is expected to be heard before the end of the year and involves some 10% of the French firm's current profits.