Problems Of US/EU Harmonization

Steps leading to harmonization of the European Union and US drug approval systems will be fraught with difficulty but are not impossible, Walter Batts, head of the US Food and Drug Administration's international affairs unit, has told the Transatlantic Business Dialogue Conference in Seville, Spain.
In a Reuters interview, he said the ethical issues involved, including protecting patients from drugs used elsewhere but untested in the USA, are huge. Areas of cooperation are possible, and it would be useful if US laws were changed to allow data and testing information from European regulators to be used in assessments for the US market, which would speed up the approval process.
Reuters added that the European Medicines Evaluation Agency is seen by EU industry officials as having little power, with the industry still dominated by national regulatory bodies.
