ProChon/MorphoSys unveil new Ab therapy

MorphoSys AG of Germany and Israel's ProChon Biotech have reported thediscovery of a novel antibody lead resulting from their collaboration, which was initiated in June 2000. The antibody, representing a novel class of drug candidates selected from MorphoSys' fully-human HuCAL antibody libraries, was demonstrated by ProChon to specifically block the function of mutated, overactive forms of human growth factor receptors.

These mutated forms are associated with inherited skeletal disorders and have been linked to tumor progression and prognosis in several types of cancer, including bladder carcinoma, cervical carcinoma and multiple myeloma. A patent to protect all rights on the invention was recently filed by ProChon.