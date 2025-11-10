Procter & Gamble's Didronel: new study data

- Procter & Gamble's Didronel (etidronate) is effective and safe over seven years of continuous use for the treatment of osteoporosis, according to recently-presented data from two trials. The first study, a multicenter, double-blind trial of the drug in post-menopausal women, showed rises in spinal and hip bone mass, which were still significantly increasing between years five and seven. The results of the second study showed that for patients treated with Didronel no significant increase in unmineralized bone mix was seen, or evidence of bone with no remodelling activity, as well as a good safety profile for the drug.