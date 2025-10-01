ProCyte Gets Clearance For Iamin Gel Wound Healer

After some setbacks, ProCyte has finally gained approval to market its wound-healing Iamin Gel (PC1020; glycine-L-histidyl-L-lysine; copper complex) in the USA for a variety of different lesions, including diabetic ulcers, pressure sores, venous stasis ulcers, first and second degree burns, surgical incisions and skin abrasions.

The product is formulated as a hydrogel, which allows a wound to remain moist while providing a barrier against outside contaminants. Sales of hydrogel dressings reached around $300 million in 1995, according to the company. However, Iamin Gel also contains a tripeptide-copper complex which is thought to hasten wound healing. The complex presents free copper ions at the wound site; copper is considered to play a key role in the activity of various enzyme systems, including those involved in wound healing, such as lysyl oxidase which is responsible for collagen formation.

Wound Franchise ProCyte can now offer a range of wound care products, having recently acquired rights to five approved products from Hymedix International, outside Asian markets. These products include polymer-based dressings, exudate absorbers and wound moisturizers. The underlying polymer technology may also open up other avenues for ProCyte, such as drug delivery. The company is presently developing manufacturing processes for the commercial launch of its polymer products.