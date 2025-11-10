ProCyte Highlights Antivirals At AGM

ProCyte's new family of antiviral compounds has shown promising activity in laboratory studies, according to principal scientist Andrew Branca, speaking at the company's annual general meeting last week.

Dr Branca said that ProCyte and its collaborators at several academic institutions, plus laboratories at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease and the Food and Drug Administration's Antiviral Drug Products Research Laboratory, are studying a family of organic compounds complexed with a form of copper known as copper (I). In vitro studies to date have demonstrated that some of these compounds have activity against respiratory syncytial virus, varicella-zoster virus, human cytomegalovirus and hepatitis B.

Dr Branca also presented experimental data which suggest that ProCyte's antiviral compounds can inhibit HIV-1 and HIV-2 at an early stage in the viral life cycle, preventing its attachment to the target host cell by blocking the interaction between envelope glycoproteins and host cellular receptors.