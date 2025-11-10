ProCyte Highlights Antivirals At AGM

ProCyte's new family of antiviral compounds has shown promising activity in laboratory studies, according to principal scientist Andrew Branca, speaking at the company's annual general meeting last week.
Dr Branca said that ProCyte and its collaborators at several academic institutions, plus laboratories at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease and the Food and Drug Administration's Antiviral Drug Products Research Laboratory, are studying a family of organic compounds complexed with a form of copper known as copper (I). In vitro studies to date have demonstrated that some of these compounds have activity against respiratory syncytial virus, varicella-zoster virus, human cytomegalovirus and hepatitis B.
Dr Branca also presented experimental data which suggest that ProCyte's antiviral compounds can inhibit HIV-1 and HIV-2 at an early stage in the viral life cycle, preventing its attachment to the target host cell by blocking the interaction between envelope glycoproteins and host cellular receptors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze